Morgan Stanley Has $10.06 Million Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust were worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXE opened at $101.20 on Monday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 1-year low of $100.67 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

