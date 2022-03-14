Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in National Health Investors by 143.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 78.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth $75,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

National Health Investors stock opened at $57.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.57. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

