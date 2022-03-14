Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 122.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 109,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 60,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.64. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $530,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,097 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

