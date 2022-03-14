Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 559,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,665 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 12.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 122,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 670 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AMJ opened at $20.30 on Monday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.