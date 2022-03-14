Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their sell rating on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WU. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. Western Union has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Western Union by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Western Union by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,330 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

