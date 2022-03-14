Morgan Stanley Sells 71,564 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,153,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,564 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in 23andMe in the third quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 23andMe by 11.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 23andMe by 923.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 706,633 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $7,583,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the third quarter worth about $2,776,000. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ME. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at 3.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is 7.55. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52 week low of 3.58 and a 52 week high of 13.68.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 54.30 million. 23andMe’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

