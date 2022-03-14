MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading Down 18%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) dropped 18% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 54,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,099,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.20.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). MultiPlan had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 34.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,534,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after acquiring an additional 642,614 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 507.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 185,831 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

