Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Down 34.9% in February

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the February 13th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($252.17) to €241.00 ($261.96) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($364.13) to €330.00 ($358.70) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale lowered Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,415. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

