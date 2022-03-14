Myers Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Myers Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

MYE opened at $17.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.70. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Myers Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 186.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 38,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 192.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

