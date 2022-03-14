Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Myomo in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Myomo’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MYO. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

MYO opened at $3.94 on Monday. Myomo has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Myomo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Myomo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Myomo by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Myomo by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Myomo in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

