NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NACCO Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $29.88 on Thursday. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $214.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 41.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 34.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

