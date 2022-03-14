Naka Bodhi Token Market Cap Hits $489,770.21 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $489,770.21 and approximately $39,095.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Naka Bodhi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044632 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.23 or 0.06521256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,710.73 or 0.99889125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00040411 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naka Bodhi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naka Bodhi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.