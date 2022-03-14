Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $78.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is 54.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 253,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

