National Bankshares Boosts IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$5.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a buy rating and set a C$3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.23.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$4.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,041.41.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

