National Bankshares Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$20.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised Ero Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.00.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$18.93 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.64.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

