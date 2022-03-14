Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Up 65.8% in February

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 86.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NTCO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,994,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,959. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $23.73.
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
