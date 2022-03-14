Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NKTR. Oppenheimer downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.27. 1,341,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,427. The company has a market cap of $795.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 468,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 110,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 34,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

