Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ NKTR traded down $6.62 on Monday, reaching $4.01. 869,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,427. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a market cap of $746.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,405,000 after buying an additional 1,220,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,559 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,858,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after acquiring an additional 642,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,594,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,519,000 after acquiring an additional 493,252 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

