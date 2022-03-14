Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of Neonode stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. Neonode has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.42.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Neonode had a negative net margin of 92.73% and a negative return on equity of 67.37%.
About Neonode (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
