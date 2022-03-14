NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Director Sells $33,385.68 in Stock

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NTST stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 271,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $939.32 million, a P/E ratio of 303.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 94.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 187,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 51,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 396,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 83,937 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About NETSTREIT (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.