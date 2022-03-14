New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

New Mountain Finance has a payout ratio of 98.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

NMFC stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 74.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,387 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.