New Providence Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:NPABU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New Providence Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:NPABU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NPABU stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.96. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,253. New Providence Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $2,000,000.

