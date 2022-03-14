Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.47.

Shares of DG stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.51. The stock had a trading volume of 37,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,008. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

