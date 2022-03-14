Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after buying an additional 405,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.15. 2,416,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,719,316. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

