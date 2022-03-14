Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $8.48 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,022 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 4.0% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 959,651 shares of company stock valued at $889,772,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $28.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $766.75. The company had a trading volume of 992,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,258,279. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $927.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $932.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

