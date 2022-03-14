Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $831,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,407 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,577,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $4.30 on Monday, reaching $417.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,936. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $447.31 and a 200-day moving average of $453.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.