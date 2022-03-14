Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

A number of research firms have commented on NWL. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,496,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.