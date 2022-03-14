News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Down 44.8% in February

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 954,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the February 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 599,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of News by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of News by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,483,000 after purchasing an additional 169,623 shares during the period. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWS traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $21.49. 36,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,800. News has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

