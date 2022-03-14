NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Acquires 15,067 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero purchased 15,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 14.76 per share, with a total value of 222,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 14.75. 1,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,908. The company’s 50-day moving average is 14.38. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of 10.50 and a 1 year high of 15.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

