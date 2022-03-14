NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,832 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 12,108 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for 6.2% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $63.59 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.7075 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 156.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

