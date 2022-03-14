NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on NXGN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth $2,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 107.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 118,956 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,443,000 after buying an additional 79,380 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 22.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 119,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. 2,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,219. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,929.93, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

