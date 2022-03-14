NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$15.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.61. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$14.59 and a 52-week high of C$31.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 303.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,345.94%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 35,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$669,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,413,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,685,549.02.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

