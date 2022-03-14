NFTX Reaches Market Cap of $32.25 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for approximately $81.37 or 0.00209239 BTC on exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $32.25 million and approximately $526,732.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,304 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

