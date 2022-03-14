Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.28

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 205331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

