Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,008,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 4,801,913 shares.The stock last traded at $24.51 and had previously closed at $17.51.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Get Nielsen alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Nielsen by 137.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 58,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,789 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,836 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.