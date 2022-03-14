Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $108.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.08. Nine Energy Service has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $8.10.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nine Energy Service news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 414,612 shares of company stock worth $382,785. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 35,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 76,752 shares during the period. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nine Energy Service (Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nine Energy Service (NINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.