Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NIU. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $636.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIU. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 36.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 39,205 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

