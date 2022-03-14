Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nouveau Monde Graphite.
NMG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.
About Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.
