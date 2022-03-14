Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

NMG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:NMG traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,956. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $362.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite (Get Rating)

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.