NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Short Interest Down 49.4% in February

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NutraLife BioSciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,733. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. NutraLife BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of nutritional and dietary oral spray products. Its private label products include cannabidiol-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms and face creams and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss packaged under the customer’s brand names.

