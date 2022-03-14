Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Down 45.8% in February

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the February 13th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NAC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,396. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
