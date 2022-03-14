Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Down 40.3% in February

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the February 13th total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

JPS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.88. 487,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,130. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $10.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

