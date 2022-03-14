Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Down 40.3% in February

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the February 13th total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.
JPS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.88. 487,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,130. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $10.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94.
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.