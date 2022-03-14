O3Swap (O3) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.59 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00045138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.88 or 0.06595118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,928.18 or 0.99863041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00041110 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

