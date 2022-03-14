Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 15.08.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 4.99 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 4.95 and a 1-year high of 29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of 7.00 and a 200-day moving average of 10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

