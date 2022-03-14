Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 471,800 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the February 13th total of 1,121,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,718.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Obayashi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:OBYCF remained flat at $$8.06 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. Obayashi has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

