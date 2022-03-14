OceanEx Token (OCE) Price Hits $0.0009

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 13% higher against the dollar. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $10,068.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.50 or 0.06515189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,600.84 or 0.99789806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00040401 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

