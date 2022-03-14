Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $488.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 4.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 14.66. Ocugen has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $17.65.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Ocugen will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

