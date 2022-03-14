Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) CFO Purchases $295,600.00 in Stock

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of OLPX opened at $14.47 on Monday. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,687,000 after buying an additional 7,191,223 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,712,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,048,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Olaplex (Get Rating)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
