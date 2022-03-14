Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) CFO Purchases $295,600.00 in Stock

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OLPX opened at $14.47 on Monday. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

OLPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,687,000 after buying an additional 7,191,223 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,712,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,048,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

