Oppenheimer Cuts Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Price Target to $20.00

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMMB. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
CMMB opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $131.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $47.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.96.
Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.
