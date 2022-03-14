Oppenheimer Cuts Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Price Target to $20.00

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMMB. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

CMMB opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $131.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $47.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares during the period. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

