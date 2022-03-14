Oppenheimer Weighs in on Sonder Holdings Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOND)

Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sonder in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonder’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOND. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sonder in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Sonder stock opened at 4.67 on Monday. Sonder has a 12-month low of 4.22 and a 12-month high of 11.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.60% of Sonder as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

