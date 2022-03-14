OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OPHC opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OptimumBank during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About OptimumBank (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.