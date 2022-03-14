OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OPHC opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.01.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OptimumBank during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About OptimumBank (Get Rating)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimumBank (OPHC)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.